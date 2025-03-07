The Meghalaya Bamboo Mission has made significant progress in promoting bamboo cultivation across the state. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the Assembly that 383 hectares of land have been taken up under the mission between 2018 and 2024.

The initiative aims to boost bamboo-based industries, create employment, and enhance environmental sustainability. While the project has gained traction, challenges such as market access and production scalability remain.

The government is exploring additional strategies to strengthen the bamboo sector and integrate it with Meghalaya’s broader economic development goals.