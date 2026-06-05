Meghalaya expands green drive with 50,000-hectare forest conservation target

Meghalaya has expanded a series of community-based conservation programmes aimed at protecting forests, water sources and biodiversity while pursuing infrastructure and economic development.

A key component of the state's environmental strategy is the GREEN Meghalaya initiative, launched in 2022 on a Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) model that provides financial incentives to individuals, clans and communities for protecting forests. Building on the programme, the government introduced GREEN Meghalaya+, targeting the conservation of an additional 50,000 hectares of forest through long-term protection commitments of at least 30 years.

The scheme has emerged as one of the country's largest community-driven forest conservation initiatives. More than 2,700 beneficiaries received over Rs 25 crore under GREEN Meghalaya+ during a disbursement programme held in Shillong in March. Another Rs 1.16 crore was released to 60 beneficiaries at a separate event in Tura.

Community participation has played a central role in the programme's implementation. In Daronggre, West Garo Hills, beneficiaries are conserving clan forests while protecting biodiversity and traditional heritage. Similar efforts are underway in Mustem village in Jaintia Hills, where members of the Pyrtuh clan are safeguarding 15 hectares of forest with support from the PES scheme.

According to government data, more than 30,000 hectares of new forest cover have been added over the past eight years. The state has also intensified catchment protection and water conservation measures to address growing climate-related challenges.

Several Meghalaya initiatives were highlighted in the Economic Survey 2025-26, including the Protection of Vulnerable Catchment Areas under the MegARISE project, the Spring Mapping Initiative and the Climate-Adaptive Community-Based Water Harvesting Project.

Under MegARISE, critical catchment areas in the Umiew and Ganol river basins are being protected through sustainable forest management to improve water security. The state has also mapped around 60,000 springs over the past five years, constructed more than 700 water harvesting structures and taken measures to protect 747 critical water sources.

More than 530 community-based water harvesting projects are currently being developed across Meghalaya, combining water conservation with livelihood generation through local participation.

Another major intervention, the MegLIFE project, aims to restore 22,500 hectares of degraded forest land across 30 blocks in 12 districts.

The government has also incorporated environmental measures into urban development plans. As part of the expansion of the New Shillong Township, an Avenue Plantation Project launched in 2025 seeks to plant 6,000 trees along major roads and medians, covering over 25 kilometres of avenues and two kilometres of median stretches.

Officials say the programmes are designed to strengthen climate resilience, improve water security and expand forest conservation while ensuring that local communities benefit directly from environmental protection efforts.