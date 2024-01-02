Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on January 2 on microblogging site X that four Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in different districts of Khasi Hills have been upgraded with solar power and equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities. This collaborative effort between the State Government and GHE marks a crucial step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility in remote areas.

The upgraded PHCs include:

- Jongksha PHC

- Wahsherkhmut PHC

- Mawkynrew PHC

- Jatah PHC

This initiative, undertaken before the commencement of the #NewYear, reflects the commitment of the Meghalaya government to improve healthcare services across the state, ensuring that even the remotest regions receive quality medical care.

This recent development comes on the heels of another milestone achieved on December 19, 2023, when Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) project and tele ICU hub in Shillong. The project is lauded as a "monumental step" towards advancing the state's healthcare infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural event, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the significance of launching multiple ICUs at various locations across Meghalaya. He highlighted the state's commitment to prioritize social sectors, particularly healthcare, over the past five-and-a-half years. Sangma also noted a substantial reduction in the maternal mortality rate (MMR), dropping from more than 200 to 120.

The healthcare augmentation project aims to establish an interconnected network between the 10-bed ICU ward and the tele-ICU hub, facilitating seamless communication and real-time data sharing.