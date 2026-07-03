Meghalaya expands Ka Bos Jong Ngi bus network with new route, adds 14 AC buses

The Meghalaya government has expanded its Ka Bos Jong Ngi public transport service by introducing a new route between the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawlai-Mawiong and Lad Smit, while adding 14 new air-conditioned diesel buses to strengthen Shillong's public transport network.

The new buses, inducted under the second phase of the initiative, were flagged off at the ISBT in Shillong on July 3 by Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman and Umroi MLA Damanbait Lamare in the presence of Urban Affairs Department Secretary WAM Booth Shadap, Director P.K. Boro and other officials.

Addressing the programme, Lamare said the additional buses would benefit students and daily commuters by providing a more reliable and comfortable mode of transport. He noted that 15 buses had already been introduced during the pilot phase, with the latest induction marking the next stage of the government's public transport expansion.

The Ka Bos Jong Ngi initiative was launched in February this year with a fleet of 29 air-conditioned diesel buses. Services initially began with 15 buses operating on the IIM Shillong–Upper Shillong route to assess commuter demand and operational performance before extending the network.

The expansion follows the induction of five electric buses under the PM eBus Sewa Scheme in June, as part of the state's broader plan to improve urban mobility, reduce congestion and promote cleaner public transport. According to the Urban Affairs Department, the strategy also includes better parking infrastructure and integrated urban planning measures.

Secretary W.A.M. Booth Shadap said the newly introduced buses would improve connectivity to schools, hospitals, markets, workplaces and other key destinations, while extending services to areas that previously lacked regular public transport. She added that the initiative aims to build a reliable, inclusive and environmentally responsible transport system capable of meeting Shillong's growing mobility needs.

The new buses are equipped with GPS-based real-time tracking, digital ticketing, CCTV cameras, air-conditioned interiors and mobile charging facilities to improve passenger convenience and safety.