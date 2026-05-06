Meghalaya expands tourism push with fresh homestay funding, youth support

The Meghalaya government on May 6 rolled out a fresh set of tourism initiatives focused on homestays, local infrastructure and youth employment, while announcing new financial support for community-led tourism projects across the state.

The announcements were made during a Tourism Champions event organised by the Department of Tourism at Orchid Lake Resort in Umiam, where beneficiaries of several state-backed schemes were felicitated.

Under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission, sanction letters were handed over to the first batch of approved applicants. The scheme aims to create 3,000 new homestays and generate more than 15,000 jobs by 2028.

The government also announced support under its Community-Led Tourism Infrastructure Scheme, with funding of up to Rs 3.40 crore for 58 beneficiaries. Grants ranging between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 20 lakh will be provided depending on tourist footfall at the sites. The move adds to the earlier Rs 10 lakh assistance already sanctioned for 20 projects.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said Meghalaya was now “firmly on the tourism map of the country and the global scenario”, adding that the sector’s growth depended on building a complete ecosystem rather than isolated events.

He said expansion work at Shillong Airport would be completed within the next 15 months to improve connectivity to the state. Sangma also announced that several tourism projects, including the Shillong Ropeway, the Rain Museum in Mawsynram and new tourism centres in Sohra, would be implemented over the next few years.

Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira said Meghalaya had recorded tourist footfall of around 18 lakh visitors and described tourism as a “strong pillar” of the state economy. He said more than 150 tourism projects were currently under implementation with private sector participation and large-scale investment.

The event also highlighted the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme Homestay Scheme, under which Rs 115.68 crore has been sanctioned and Rs 102 crore disbursed among over 900 beneficiaries so far. Ten top-performing homestay hosts received cash awards of Rs 20,000 each.

Students of the Institute of Hotel Management received scholarship certificates under the Chief Minister Hospitality Scheme, while the government also announced yearly stipend support for hospitality students.

A bravery award was presented to Teiborlang Pakma, described as a “Tourist Buddy”, for “exceptional courage and selflessness in society”.

The government additionally sanctioned projects for the construction and upgradation of toilets at tourist destinations to improve visitor facilities across Meghalaya.