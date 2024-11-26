Military and policy experts gathered at IIM Shillong to dissect the critical security challenges facing India's northeastern region, with Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita highlighting the complex geopolitical tensions emerging from unrest in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The roundtable zeroed in on a stark geographical reality: the Northeast shares 99% of its borders with five countries, creating a potential security tinderbox. Drug trafficking, immigration risks, and cross-border tensions emerged as primary concerns during the discussion.

General Kalita emphasised the region's strategic vulnerability, pointing to the intricate challenges posed by the India-Myanmar border's Free Movement Regime. He stressed the need for a nuanced approach to balancing security imperatives with developmental opportunities.

The discussion unveiled promising connectivity initiatives like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, which could transform regional economic dynamics and generate substantial employment opportunities.

Key takeaways included:

Critical need for proactive border security measures

Importance of civil society's role in monitoring regional stability

Potential for economic transformation through strategic connectivity projects

Participants called for coordinated action involving government agencies, civil society, and international stakeholders to address the region's complex security and developmental challenges.