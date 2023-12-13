The Directorate of Horticulture and Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board orchestrated the flagging-off ceremony of 20 metric tonnes of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai. The move to boost trade and commerce prospects by connecting foreign markets marked a significant increase from the 1-tonne Khasi Mandarin exported to Doha and Bahrain last year.

Meghalaya Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, who joined the flagging-off ceremony as chief guest at the Integrated Agriculture Training Centre (IATC) in Upper Shillong, said the government is looking to boost Khasi Mandarin exports and focus on organic farming of the fruit, reclaim confidence of farming communities and financially assist the growers.

“At one point, we would only, on trial, internationally export 1.5 MT to 2 MT of Khasi Mandarin; today, we are talking of 20 MT. This step will instill a sense of security in our farmers, telling them that we will grow together and benefit together.” She added.

Agriculture Secretary Isawanda Laloo said Meghalaya’s unique agro-climatic conditions facilitate the growth of many fruits and crops. He also said there is a huge opportunity to promote organic farming of Khasi Mandarin since farmers still cultivate in the traditional way in the state.

Sunita Rai said while growing foreign exports are crucial for the business potential, these are “stepping stones to success”. She said Khasi Mandarin is expected to be soon exported through commercial shipments. She said there are also a few other local fruits that APEDA has plans to popularise.