Meghalaya extends curfew in West Garo Hills till March 16

The district administration has extended the curfew across West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya for another day in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, the curfew imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will remain in force from 6 a.m. on March 15 until 6 a.m. on March 16, unless withdrawn earlier.

The administration said incidents of violence and disturbance of public peace have been reported from different parts of the district, posing a serious threat to human life, public safety and property.

However, the authorities have announced a curfew relaxation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 15 across the district to allow residents to carry out essential activities and public movement.

During the curfew period, people will not be allowed to move outside their residences within the district limits, the order said.

All law enforcement agencies, executive magistrates and police officers have been directed to strictly enforce the order and take necessary action against anyone found violating the restrictions.

The administration warned that violators would face penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant provisions of law.

Officials said the order was issued considering the emergent circumstances and the need to prevent further escalation of violence in the district.