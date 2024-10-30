The Government of Meghalaya's Directorate of Higher and Technical Education has announced an extension for the Fresh and Renewal application of the Umbrella Scheme of Pre-Matric and Post Matric Scholarship for ST Students for the year 2024-25.

The revised schedule for the application process sets November 30 as the closing date for student registration, both for fresh and renewal applications. Institutes are required to complete the verification of applications by December 13. Following this, the final submission by the state is scheduled for December 17.

This scheme aims to support ST students pursuing their education by providing financial assistance at both the pre-matric and post-matric levels, helping to alleviate educational expenses and encourage higher education among Meghalaya’s indigenous communities.