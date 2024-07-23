The Meghalaya government has announced an extension of the Education Week celebrations to Monday, July 29. This decision comes as the original end date, July 28, falls on a Sunday.

Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma shared the update, explaining that the extension allows for a full celebration without disrupting the Christian community's Sunday observances. The week-long event, originally scheduled from July 22nd to July 28, commemorates the fourth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP).

"This initiative honours the invaluable contributions of teachers across India, recognizing their dedication to shaping the future of our nation," stated the official NPP page on social media.

The District School Education Government of Meghalaya has instructed all school principals to participate in the "Shiksha Saptah" (Education Week) celebrations. The extension ensures that schools can properly observe the NEP 2020 anniversary without interruption.

Minister Sangma emphasised that this adjustment allows for appropriate celebrations across all educational institutions in the state. The government invites all institutions and communities to join in this tribute to educators, highlighting the importance of education in national development.

The event aims to recognise the dedication and impact of teachers throughout India, fostering a spirit of appreciation for their role in shaping the country's future.