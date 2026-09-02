Meghalaya extends SIR deadline by 14 days after Shillong disruption

Meghalaya has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by 14 days, following disruption to the process in Shillong last month.

The revised schedule, announced by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Meghalaya, on Tuesday, sets September 18, 2026, as the last date for filing claims and objections. The disposal of claims and objections, including the notice and hearing process, has been extended to October 17, while the final electoral roll will now be published on October 21.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by the CEO with deputy commissioners and district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers. A separate meeting was also held with recognised national and state political parties to review the progress of the revision exercise.

The extension is intended to give voters affected by the disruption in Shillong more time to respond to notices, attend hearings and submit supporting documents.

The election department said 6,51,735 notices have been generated so far, of which 5,71,989 have been delivered to the concerned electors.

Hearings are currently underway across the state. According to the latest figures, 1,29,298 hearings, or 19.84 per cent of the notices generated, have been completed. Of these cases, 297 electors have been found ineligible following the prescribed verification and hearing process.

The CEO directed election officials to examine each case individually and ensure that voters receiving notices are given an opportunity to clarify discrepancies and submit the required documents.

The department also reiterated that a name cannot be removed from the Draft Electoral Roll without following due process, including issuing a notice and providing the concerned elector a fair opportunity to be heard.

The claims and objections and hearing process in East Khasi Hills district resumed from August 31, after scheduled hearings had been temporarily disrupted because of the law and order situation.

Electors whose hearings were postponed have been advised to remain in contact with their respective Booth Level Officers, Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and attend hearings according to the revised schedule.

The district election machinery has also been asked to clear pending hearings promptly while ensuring that affected electors get adequate opportunity to participate.

The review also examined cases requiring further verification under the notice phase.

According to the election department, 2,22,786 electors fall under the 'No Mapping' category, while another 4,28,858 have been identified with mapping discrepancies. Together, these account for 6,51,644 cases requiring verification.

The discrepancies identified through ECINET include differences between an elector's name and the corresponding name in the previous SIR 2005 records, mismatches involving parents' names, unusual age differences between family members, siblings being linked to the same parent despite an age gap of less than nine months, and multiple children being linked to the same parent.

Officials have been instructed to monitor these cases closely and ensure that electors are allowed to explain or rectify discrepancies during hearings.

The CEO also reviewed claims and objections filed after publication of the Draft Electoral Roll. Election officials have been directed to scrutinise and dispose of Form 6 applications for inclusion, Form 7 applications for objection or deletion, and Form 8 applications for shifting or correction of particulars.

The department said grievance mechanisms, including the 1950 Voter Helpline, alternate mobile helplines, the NGSP Web Portal and the 'Book a Call with BLO' facility, were also reviewed.

Recognised political parties and their Booth Level Agents have been asked to continue helping voters check their names and particulars in the Draft Electoral Roll, respond to notices and file claims or objections wherever required.

The election department has also issued a three-part advisory to voters. Those whose names appear in the Draft Electoral Roll and are mapped with SIR 2005 do not need to take any further action. Those whose names appear in the draft roll but are not mapped, or have a mapping discrepancy, should attend the hearing if they receive a notice and submit the required documents.

Voters whose names do not appear in the Draft Electoral Roll can still seek inclusion by submitting Form 6, along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents, during the extended claims and objections period.