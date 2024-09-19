Meghalaya police have arrested four individuals, including two members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM), for an alleged extortion attempt that culminated in threats against a local family. The arrests, made followed a weeks-long investigation into a series of increasingly aggressive demands for money.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger identified the suspects as Garnett Gedian Khongwir (30) and Kyrshanbor Lyngdoh (38), both HNYM members, along with Thounaujam David Singh (41) and Narendra Kabrambam (29).

The case unfolded on August 8 when the victim, received a call demanding Rs 10 lakh. Despite repeated pressures to pay, the victim did not comply. The situation escalated dramatically on August 20 when three suspects allegedly forced their way into the victim's home, threatening the victim's daughter who was alone at the time.

Nongtnger stated that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain all facts and circumstances surrounding the case, emphasising the seriousness with which the police are addressing the involvement of youth movement members in criminal activities.

The victim filed a formal complaint on August 24, setting in motion the police investigation that led to the arrests.