Meghalaya eye semis after powerful six‑wicket win over Arunachal in NECDC U‑23 women’s T20

Meghalaya kept their qualification hopes intact with a controlled six-wicket victory against Arunachal Pradesh in Group B of the North East Cricket Development Council (NECDC) U-23 Women’s T20 Tournament at Rangpo, Sikkim, on April 7.

The result came less than 24 hours after a heavy 67-run defeat to hosts Sikkim, leaving Meghalaya in a must-win situation to remain in contention for the next round.

Arunachal Pradesh, having elected to bat after winning the toss, struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 99 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Nabam Yakar was the top scorer with 21, but the innings lacked partnerships.

Meghalaya’s Cheanchi K Sangma delivered a decisive spell, finishing with figures of 3 for 14 in four overs to keep the total within reach.

Meghalaya’s chase began steadily, with Monica Singh contributing 22 at the top. Despite a brief middle-order wobble, Suriti Kumari Ray anchored the innings with an unbeaten 36, supported by Jayshree Singh’s 14. The pair ensured there were no further setbacks as Meghalaya reached 100 for 4 in 16.4 overs.

Ray struck the winning run to seal the victory, while Sangma was named Player of the Match for her impactful bowling performance.

In a separate fixture, Meghalaya’s U-19 men’s team endured a difficult start to their NECDC One Day campaign, suffering a 144-run defeat against Manipur in Dimapur. They are scheduled to face hosts Nagaland in their next Group A match.

The NECDC is organising both tournaments, with a revised structure this year focusing on U-19 men and U-23 women. The move is aimed at increasing competitive opportunities for emerging players from the region, addressing the limited number of fixtures available at these levels compared to senior competitions.