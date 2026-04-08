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Meghalaya eye semis after powerful six‑wicket win over Arunachal in NECDC U‑23 women’s T20

Meghalaya eye semis after powerful six‑wicket win over Arunachal in NECDC U‑23 women’s T20

Meghalaya kept their qualification hopes intact with a controlled six-wicket victory against Arunachal Pradesh in Group B of the North East Cricket Development Council (NECDC) U-23 Women’s T20 Tournament at Rangpo, Sikkim, on April 7.

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Meghalaya eye semis after powerful six‑wicket win over Arunachal in NECDC U‑23 women’s T20

Meghalaya kept their qualification hopes intact with a controlled six-wicket victory against Arunachal Pradesh in Group B of the North East Cricket Development Council (NECDC) U-23 Women’s T20 Tournament at Rangpo, Sikkim, on April 7.

The result came less than 24 hours after a heavy 67-run defeat to hosts Sikkim, leaving Meghalaya in a must-win situation to remain in contention for the next round.

Arunachal Pradesh, having elected to bat after winning the toss, struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 99 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Nabam Yakar was the top scorer with 21, but the innings lacked partnerships. 

Meghalaya’s Cheanchi K Sangma delivered a decisive spell, finishing with figures of 3 for 14 in four overs to keep the total within reach.

Meghalaya’s chase began steadily, with Monica Singh contributing 22 at the top. Despite a brief middle-order wobble, Suriti Kumari Ray anchored the innings with an unbeaten 36, supported by Jayshree Singh’s 14. The pair ensured there were no further setbacks as Meghalaya reached 100 for 4 in 16.4 overs.

Ray struck the winning run to seal the victory, while Sangma was named Player of the Match for her impactful bowling performance.

In a separate fixture, Meghalaya’s U-19 men’s team endured a difficult start to their NECDC One Day campaign, suffering a 144-run defeat against Manipur in Dimapur. They are scheduled to face hosts Nagaland in their next Group A match.

The NECDC is organising both tournaments, with a revised structure this year focusing on U-19 men and U-23 women. The move is aimed at increasing competitive opportunities for emerging players from the region, addressing the limited number of fixtures available at these levels compared to senior competitions.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Apr 08, 2026
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