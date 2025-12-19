Meghalaya eye strong start as Santosh Trophy opener against Sikkim looms

Meghalaya will open their Group E campaign of the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2025–26 when they take on Sikkim at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, on December 19. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 pm.

With only one team from the three-team group — which also includes Arunachal Pradesh — advancing to the final round in Assam next month, the opening fixture carries added significance. A positive result at home, backed by local supporters, could set the tone for the hosts’ qualification hopes. Tickets will be available at the venue ahead of the match.

Head coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh has faced a difficult selection process due to the depth of talent available in the state. He previously guided Meghalaya to their best-ever Santosh Trophy finish in 2022–23, when they reached the final before losing to Karnataka. While expectations remain high, the immediate focus is firmly on navigating the preliminary round, starting with Sikkim.

The current Meghalaya squad differs considerably from previous editions, reflecting changes in personnel and approach. Sikkim, too, arrive with a refreshed line-up, underlining how both sides have evolved in recent years.

The two teams have crossed paths multiple times across age groups and in both men’s and women’s competitions. Their last Santosh Trophy meeting came during Meghalaya’s memorable 2022–23 run, when the group-stage encounter ended in a goalless draw.

Sikkim are coached by Gyaltshen D Moktan, an AFC B Licence holder. His squad includes Sanjay Rai, formerly part of ATK’s youth system, and Narayan Chettri, who has played for the Kerala Blasters reserve side. Most of the players come from Sikkim’s A and B Divisions, with a few gaining experience in leagues outside the state.

On December 18, the Meghalaya squad received words of encouragement from Meghalaya Football Association president Hamletson Dohling, general secretary Sunesh Syiem and executive member Freddy Kharpran. Dohling expressed confidence in the selected players and highlighted the tournament’s importance in shaping Meghalaya’s long-term plans, particularly with the 2027 National Games set to be hosted in the state.