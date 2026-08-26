Meghalaya eyes 8 new five-star hotels across key tourist destinations: Minister

Meghalaya plans to add eight more five-star hotels across the state, with proposed locations including Shillong, Umiam, Sohra, New Shillong and Tura, Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira told MLA Rupert Momin during the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on August 26.

Shira said Meghalaya currently has two operational five-star hotels, both located in Shillong. Eight additional projects have been proposed as the government looks to expand tourism infrastructure beyond the state capital.

However, the Tourism Department did not provide the state's tourism revenue for 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, saying the information was still being collected.

The proposed projects come amid Meghalaya's broader push to develop new tourism destinations. The government told the Assembly that new destinations had been identified based on factors including land and water availability, electricity, approach roads, population, tourist footfall and proximity to existing tourist spots. Detailed project reports and tendering processes are underway.

The state had no five-star hotel in 2020 but now has two operational properties, with several premium projects in the pipeline, according to the Meghalaya government's earlier tourism announcements.