Meghalaya faces over 60 per cent monsoon rain deficit as El Niño raises climate concerns: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya has recorded a rainfall deficit of more than 60 per cent during the monsoon season, with the state government attributing the shortfall to the impact of El Niño and stepping up measures to strengthen water security.

India Meteorological Department data showed that even the state’s traditionally wettest areas have received significantly less rain. Mawsynram and Sohra in East Khasi Hills recorded a deficit of around 35 per cent during the monsoon.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who heads the state climate council, said the deficit had been as high as 50 per cent at certain points, but early rainfall helped offset some of the impact.

“We have had a rainfall deficit of up to 50 per cent. However, early rains in March and April helped the state cope with the deficit rainfall later in the year,” Sangma said.

The government has formulated a Water Policy and used satellite imagery to map around 17,000 springs across the state as part of efforts to improve water availability.

“We have identified spring sources in areas that are extremely dry and have taken appropriate measures to revive those,” Sangma said, adding that the state was now seeing the results of measures taken over the past two to three years.

The state is also continuing a Rs 300-crore World Bank-funded project covering the catchment areas of the Umngi and Ganol rivers, which are key sources of drinking water for Shillong and Tura.

Sangma said the government was working with local communities and traditional heads to protect water sources, revive springs and increase plantation.

“We are working with communities and traditional heads to protect water sources, revive springs and undertake plantation,” he said.

Nearly half of the state’s MGNREGS allocation is being used for creating and protecting water sources, including small water-harvesting structures and check dams, according to the chief minister.

The rainfall deficit comes as a new study warns that the current “super El Nino” conditions over the equatorial Pacific could strengthen into “a very strong event” and persist until February 2027. The phenomenon is projected to contribute to around 15,800 additional heat-related deaths in India over the next six months compared with a normal year.

The prolonged weather disruption could also affect foodgrain production, particularly the upcoming Rabi season in rainfed areas.

Sangma said the state had begun adapting its water management and development programmes to the changing climate.

“Things are beginning to change and improve. Sometimes the measures we take may not be able to provide complete protection. But we have a clear understanding of the situation and have taken steps to deal with El Niño and climate change,” he said.