Rising prices of essential commodities in Meghalaya have sparked public outcry, prompting the Voice of the People Party (VPP) to call for urgent government intervention. VPP Member of Parliament Ricky Syngkon has formally addressed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, outlining the party's concerns and demands.

In a letter to Sangma, Syngkon emphasised the severity of the situation, stating, "This steep escalation in prices has caused immense distress to the common people, especially the poor and marginalised sections of the society." The VPP attributes the price surge to multiple factors, including numerous toll gates on highways and the alleged exploitation of farmers and consumers.

The party recently staged a peaceful sit-in demonstration at Malki football ground in Shillong to draw attention to the issue. Syngkon expressed frustration that the matter was not adequately addressed during the recent Assembly session, forcing the opposition to "take this matter to the streets."

The VPP has put forward a set of demands to combat the price rise. These include investigating the root causes of inflation, regulating toll gates and checkpoints, protecting farmers from exploitation by middlemen, and strengthening the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to enforce price controls.

A key concern highlighted by Syngkon is the Umiam bridge's unsuitability for heavy-loaded vehicles, forcing transporters to take longer routes. "This may have led to the sharp rise in prices due to increased transportation costs," he noted, urging the government to "explore and create shorter alternative routes to ease the movement of goods."

The VPP has warned of potential further action if their demands are not met promptly. Syngkon concluded his letter by stating, "We hope that the government will act swiftly to address these concerns and work towards providing relief to the citizens of the state."