Meghalaya faces a shortage of 150 specialist doctors, according to Health and Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh. During a question hour in the Assembly, Lyngdoh said that only 227 out of the total sanctioned strength of 375 specialist doctors are currently in position.

In the latest recruitment drive, the government enrolled 317 new medical officers, including 83 specialists, but the shortage of specialist doctors remains a cause for concern.

Lyngdoh assured the House that the government is addressing the issue urgently. In response to a Zero Hour Notice from Voice of the People legislator Adelberth Nongrum, the minister also addressed concerns about the utilization of COVID-related funds. She explained that some of the funds sanctioned by the Ministry of Health have not been fully utilized as work is still ongoing to complete some of the projects.

Lyngdoh clarified that during the last assembly session, it was mentioned that Rs. 76.56 crore was spent, but an RTI filed by an individual indicated the sanctioned amount. She stated that there are no missing funds and the situation was a misapprehension due to ongoing work on the projects.

The shortage of specialist doctors has been a long-standing issue in Meghalaya and has affected the delivery of healthcare services in the state.The assurance from the Health and Welfare Minister that the government is taking steps to address the issue will be reassuring to the people of the state.