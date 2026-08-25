Meghalaya faces specialist shortage, 139 medical posts vacant: Health Minister

Meghalaya has 139 vacant posts for medical specialists, with 174 specialists currently in position against sanctioned posts, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on August 25.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Wailadmiki Shylla provided the figures during the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in response to a question from legislator Banteidor Lyngdoh.

According to the response, 174 specialists are in position against sanctioned posts, while another 42 are working against floating or Medical Officer posts. The department has reported 139 vacant posts against the sanctioned specialist strength.

The figures come as the state continues to expand and upgrade its health infrastructure.

The government told the House that no Primary Health Centre or Community Health Centre in Meghalaya is currently functioning without laboratory facilities.

However, the availability of doctors varies significantly between districts.

Eastern West Khasi Hills has the highest doctor-population ratio at one doctor for every 4,958 people, followed by North Garo Hills at 1:3,928 and East Jaintia Hills at 1:3,390.

East Garo Hills has the lowest ratio among the districts listed, with one doctor for every 2,267 people.

The government also provided an update on health infrastructure. Seven PHCs and three CHCs have been upgraded during the last three years, while a new Urban PHC has been constructed at Lumparing in East Khasi Hills.

Several hospital construction projects are also at different stages. The Umniangbymai Parila MCH Hospital in Ri-Bhoi and Nongstoin MCH Hospital in West Khasi Hills have been completed.

The Resubelpara Civil Hospital at Chidaret in North Garo Hills is 98% complete, while the Mahendraganj MCH Hospital in South West Garo Hills is 90% complete, according to the government.