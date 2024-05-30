Meghalaya is grappling with a significant challenge as 3,175 injecting drug users (IDUs) have been identified in the state, many of whom are afflicted with HIV/AIDS. This concerning figure was revealed during a drug reduction event in Shillong recently, chaired by Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

Principal Secretary in-charge of Health and Family Welfare, Sampath Kumar, stated that a programmatic mapping and population size estimation conducted between 2022 and 2023 uncovered the alarming number of IDUs. Among them, 2,350 active users are registered with NGOs associated with the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS).

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Kumar highlighted the health department's efforts to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS among IDUs. He explained that they were adopting a mechanism to prevent the spread and ensure the same injection wasn't used, and that they were also providing opioid substitution therapy (OST) to transition individuals to oral intake, gradually reducing the numbers.

In a collective effort to tackle the drug menace, the state government has decided to strengthen village defense parties (VDPs) to eradicate drugs and narcotics in Meghalaya. Minister Lyngdoh emphasised the need for a community-oriented approach, stating, "We would not like to see DREAM (Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission) as just a government initiative. To eliminate and eradicate the menace, we need to broaden the involvement of civil society."

The revamped VDPs will assist the police in maintaining law and order, conducting patrols, preventing crimes, and tackling drug-related activities. The minister announced plans to involve traditional institutions, starting with meetings in the Greater Shillong City area.

While acknowledging the government's support for nine de-addiction centres and activities, Lyngdoh stressed the importance of a collaborative effort to address the drug crisis effectively.