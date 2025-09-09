Meghalaya facing 67,500 government job deficit: CM outlines youth employment plan

Meghalaya is grappling with a shortfall of around 67,500 government jobs as thousands of youth enter the workforce each year, the state assembly was informed on September 9.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said nearly 70,000 young people become eligible for employment annually, but the government can currently provide only 2,000-2,500 positions.

"There is a deficit of around 67,500 jobs in the government sector, which is why the government is coming up with a holistic plan to cater to the 70,000 youth eligible to join the workforce," he said.

About 7,000 vacancies across government departments are currently under recruitment, Sangma added.

To address the employment challenge, the administration has launched a career counselling programme targeting 25 sectors, including defence services, banking, and engineering. The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) will coordinate the initiative through 34 centres statewide, offering trained advisers to guide youth.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma welcomed the initiative but emphasised the need for "handholding" of aspirants preparing for defence jobs. The Chief Minister responded that the programme has been designed to meet these specific needs.

Under the state’s 'Vision 2030', the government has mapped sector-wise employment opportunities and estimated the investments required to create jobs. The tourism sector alone is expected to generate 54,000 positions, driven by growth in hospitality and demand for drivers and support staff.

"The government has broken down job requirements in every department and partnered with MSSDS to provide career counselling, with a roadmap of employment opportunities for the next 10 years," Sangma said.