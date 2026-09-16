Meghalaya fact-finding panel seeks public representations on Shree Cement project

The Meghalaya government has invited representations from individuals and organisations as part of a fact-finding exercise into the proposed setting-up of Shree Cement Company in East Jaintia Hills district.

A public notice issued by the Fact-finding Committee said the panel was constituted through a government notification dated September 8, 2026, following a letter dated September 3.

The committee has been tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the disruption of a public hearing scheduled for July 31 in East Jaintia Hills. The hearing had been called by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

It will also assess the possible impact of setting up the cement company from environmental, social, legal and criminal perspectives, and submit a comprehensive fact-finding report. The committee may consult or hold discussions with different stakeholders as required.

The notice invites members of the public, individuals and organisations to submit representations to the committee along with their contact details. Submissions can be made in hard or soft copy on or before September 29, 2026.

Representations can be submitted at Room No. 320, Meghalaya Secretariat, or emailed to megfactfindingcommittee@gmail.com.

Those interested in appearing before the committee in person may also depose during hearings, with the dates to be notified later.

The committee is chaired by CVD Diengdoh, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya.