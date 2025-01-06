Meghalaya narrowly lost to Jammu and Kashmir by just 2 runs in their U-23 Women's T20 Trophy 2024-25 match in Jagiroad, Assam, on January 6.

Batting first, Jammu and Kashmir posted 95/6 in 20 overs. Meghalaya struggled to chase the target, finishing at 93/7.

After losing two wickets early in the first over, Rubi Chettri and Ankita Sharma steadied the innings with a 49-run partnership for the third wicket. While Ankita scored 11 off 26 balls, Rubi top-scored for Meghalaya with 28 from 59 balls. Mansi Anand added a quick 18 from 17 deliveries to raise the run rate, but a series of wickets towards the end sealed their defeat.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir’s top scorer, Sheena Saraf (31), was run out by Ritreki Pohshna. Meghalaya’s bowlers kept them in the game, with Suruti Kumari Ray taking 2/11 in 3 overs and Rubi claiming 1/11 in 4 overs, including a run out each.

This follows Meghalaya's loss to Jharkhand by nine wickets in their previous match. They will next face Gujarat in Guwahati on Wednesday.