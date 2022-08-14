The family members of the former militant leader of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader (L) Cheristerfield Thangkhiew have demanded the NPP-led MDA government to make public the report of the One Man Commission of Inquiry.

Hundreds of people, including activists under the banner of the Ka Sur Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (KSKBUH) and Sur Ki Nong Mawlai (SKNM) and others, also joined the family of (L) Cheristerfield in paying rich tribute to him on his first death anniversary.

Floral wreaths were also laid at his tombstone at the Lawmali cemetery.

Earlier, a prayer service was held at his residence in Mawlai Kynton Massar, which was followed by a procession to the Lawmali cemetery.

In his short speech, the younger brother of (L) Chesterfield, Granary Starfield Thangkhiew, said that the state government should immediately make public the report of the judicial inquiry into the alleged killing of his brother.

He said that the family, along with friends and well-wishers, will not sit idle if the state government fails to make the report public on September 9 as assured by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong recently.

"From the family and the public as a whole, we demand justice for our brother and we demand that the judicial inquiry report be made public and, at the same time, all those involved in the incident should be punished accordingly," Granary said.

He said that the state government must not further delay the report to avoid any law and order in the state, especially in the city. He added that the family and NGOs do not want any law and order in the city but warned that if the state government continues to delay in making public the report of the judicial inquiry, things might turn ugly post-September 9.

Granary further informed us that the family will be compelled to approach the National Human Rights Council (NHRC) if the report is not made public.

"We will listen to the plea of the state government and we will wait till 9 September, but if the government fails to keep its promise, we will be compelled to approach the National Human Rights Council (NHRC), High Court, or even the Supreme Court of India," he maintained.