Dissatisfied with the One Man Enquiry Commission report tabled on the floor of the House on Friday, Ka Sur Ka Bri u Hynniewtrep along with the family members of Late Cheristerfield Thangkhiew came out to protest holding black flags, at Rilbong point near the Meghalaya assembly building.

The enquiry report into the demise of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew found that the police action at 3 am was reckless.

Earlier the Sur Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep or the Voice of the People of Hynniewtrep staged a surprise protest against the delay in making the details of the report public, in front of the main Secretariat building on August 5.

Armed with placards, the members of the Ka Sur Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep along with the family members of Late Cheristerfield Thangkhiew shouted slogans against the government and the police force, filling the air with chants of “we want justice” and “MDA government down.”

It may be mentioned that on August 13 last year, HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was shot dead by the police at his residence in Mawlai Kynton Massar, during an early morning raid.

The encounter happened three days after the Laitumkhrah bomb blast on August 10. Post the encounter, the police had clarified that it had “incontrovertible” evidence to link Thangkhiew with a series of blasts carried out by the proscribed outfit.

Later, the state government constituted a judicial enquiry into the killing of the former HNLC general secretary.

The Justice T Vaiphei enquiry commission, probing the killing of Thangkhiew, submitted its report to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on May 20.

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