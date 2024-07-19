Two farmers from Meghalaya were awarded for their contributions to fish farming in the state during the National Fish Farmers Day 2024 celebration which was held on July 10, 2024, at Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtal, Uttarakhand and College of Fisheries, CAU (I), Tripura, respectively.

Jokin Kurkalang (50) from Mawkriah, Mawphlang and Khlainbor Pale (57) from Ri Bhoi district's Umkei were honored with certificates, mementos and cash awards for their outstanding contributions to fish farming.

Jokin Kurkalang was conferred with "Progressive Fish Farmer Award" from Meghalaya, along with five other progressive farmers of the Himalayan states at the Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtal, Uttarakhand.

Under the support of the Blue Revolution scheme, Kurkalang has been practicing scientific fish farming in his 1-hectare pond for the past 5 years with an annual fish production of 3000 kg. He has been integrating his fish farm with aquapark and recreational activities like boating, among others which has led to an increase in his income.

Khlainbor Pale was conferred with "Best Fish Farmer" from Meghalaya along with other fish famers of the Northeastern states organised by the College of Fisheries, CAU (1), Tripura, in association with the North East Society for Fisheries and Aquaculture (NESFA), India.

Pale has exhibited remarkable achievements in the field of aquaculture since 2019 supported by the Blue Revolution Scheme, and supplemented with personal investment.

Through his adoption of semi-intensive, meticulous pond management and consistent feeding practices, he was able to achieve fish production of 2600 kg in 2022, 2800 kg in 2023, and 2400 kg in 2024, overcoming the challenges posed by Meghalaya's unique climatic conditions.