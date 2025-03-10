Over 300 farmers in Jaintia Hills took a step toward sustainable agriculture with a workshop on “Organic & Integrated Farming in Modern Agriculture,” equipping them with crucial skills to improve productivity and sustainability.

The event, organised by Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College (DDUCC) and Skill Development Centre, Wahiajer, under North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), featured practical demonstrations and interactive sessions aimed at merging traditional farming techniques with modern advancements.

The workshop focused on empowering farmers with innovative organic farming methods, emphasising the balance between traditional knowledge and technological advancements.

Experts conducted hands-on training, showcasing sustainable techniques that promote chemical-free farming and environmental conservation. Participants gained insight into integrated farming approaches that could help them achieve economic independence and long-term sustainability.

Following the training, the much-anticipated inauguration of the “Golden Jubilee Community Hall” took place. The hall, donated by the Jaintia Hills Cement Manufacturers’ Association (JHCMA), is expected to serve as a hub for community activities, educational programs, and skill development initiatives.

RK Pareek, president of JHCMA, formally inaugurated the hall in the presence of dignitaries, including PS Shukla, vice-chancellor of NEHU (who joined virtually), H Lamin (retired), founder principal I/c, DDUCC, and Andriew Sari, secretary of Wahiajer Village.

Shukla emphasised the critical role of agriculture in national development and urged farmers to adopt organic farming practices to ensure environmental sustainability. He praised DDUCC for its proactive role in skill-based training and lauded JHCMA for its contribution to community development.

Pareek commended DDUCC’s efforts in equipping young farmers with essential skills and reaffirmed JHCMA’s commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift the local farming community. He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their participation and pledged continued support for the region’s development.

As a symbolic gesture of commitment to organic farming, the event concluded with the distribution of seedlings to all participants.