Meghalaya farmers’ market completes eighth edition with over 5,000 visitors

Meghalaya’s monthly Farmers’ Market has completed its eighth edition, drawing more than 5,000 visitors cumulatively and giving local farmers a direct platform to sell their produce to consumers.

The August edition in Shillong featured seasonal produce including cabbage, maize and pineapple, along with locally grown fruits, vegetables and value-added products. Organisers said the market has seen continued participation from both farmers and consumers since its launch.

The market is organised by 1917 iTEAMS under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, with support from the Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission. It aims to shorten the supply chain between producers and consumers while improving farmers’ access to urban markets.

For farmers, the market has also provided an opportunity to test consumer demand for locally and organically grown produce.

Aroma Talang from Thadmuthlong B in West Jaintia Hills, who participated in the market for the second time, said she began organic farming in 2025. She said the market had helped her showcase her produce and reach customers directly.

Store Kharlukhi from Kdiap in Thadlaskein took part for the first time and said several of her products were sold out within hours of the market opening. She said the response encouraged her to return for future editions.

The initiative has also expanded beyond the physical market through a partnership with Shillong-based hyperlocal delivery platform SOMOI. Produce from the market can be delivered directly to households across the city, allowing participating farmers to reach customers who do not visit the venue. The arrangement has also created work opportunities for local delivery partners.

Consumers have cited the freshness, quality and affordability of the produce, while direct interaction with farmers has given buyers an opportunity to learn more about local farming practices.

With eight editions now completed and footfall crossing 5,000, the Farmers’ Market is emerging as a regular link between Meghalaya’s farmers and urban consumers, while providing a platform for local produce and small-scale agricultural businesses.