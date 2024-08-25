A middle-aged man has been arrested in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters on multiple occasions. The sexual exploitation went on for quite a long time before the intervention of locals who felt disturbed by the incident and hence contacted authorities, thus bringing it to an end.

The man, arrested in the small hours of Saturday, has been remanded in judicial custody. Reports say that the 44-year-old man is accused of having raped his 17-year-old and 14-year-old daughters repeatedly. Shockingly, the mother seems to have known about the abuses but did not inform the authorities that could have saved the girls from the continuous abuse.

The issue got exposed only when, tired of further abuse and disturbed, the villagers took it into their hands to confront the president and secretary of the village, and lodged their protest regarding the abuse. Subsequently, the father was arrested on the spot, and the family was booked under the POCSO Act.