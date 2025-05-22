The Union Ministry of Education has dispatched two officials to North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) for an urgent review of the institution's operations as administrative chaos continues to plague the Shillong-based university.

Additional Secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal and Director Subrat Kumar Pradhan from the Department of Higher Education will lead the high-level delegation, according to a letter from Under Secretary DK Himanshu.

The federal review comes at a critical juncture for the university, which has been embroiled in administrative turmoil. Under Secretary Himanshu has coordinated with state authorities, including Chief Secretary DP Wahlang and Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, to ensure proper protocol and security arrangements for the ministerial visit.

The timing underscores the severity of internal disputes that have disrupted normal university operations and prompted concerns at the highest levels of educational administration.

Meanwhile, NEHU's Academic Council convened on Wednesday, May 21, for its first meeting in six months, approving crucial academic matters including the syllabus for final semesters of the four-year undergraduate program. The day-long session, which ran from 10:30 am to 6:50 pm, saw participation from approximately 130 members.

Vice Chancellor in-charge Prof Sherwin May Sungoh chaired the meeting, which addressed several long-pending issues, including PhD result declarations, syllabus revisions across departments, and examination protocols. The council also tackled affiliation matters and worked toward standardising the university's grading system.

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma characterised the session as productive, noting that all agenda items received thorough discussion. He emphasised that the council unanimously recognised Prof Sungoh's authority to chair the meeting in her official capacity.

The Academic Council meeting proceeded despite warnings issued earlier by Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, who had cautioned against holding the session and threatened unspecified consequences if it went ahead.