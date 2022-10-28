The Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo People (FKJGP) on October 28 flagged off a rally against unemployment in Meghalaya.

The rally began from Motphran where protesters carrying placards shouting slogans as they demand the government provide more job opportunities.

The protest march will eventually culminate in Madan Iewrynghep, Fire Brigade, Laitumkhrah, where talks on the matter will be resumed among the protesters.

According to reports, more than 300 people were seen participating in the rally.

The FKJGP has also stated that they will carry out more such public rallies in different parts of Garo Hills at later dates.

