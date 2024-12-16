Meghalaya staged a spirited comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Tamil Nadu in their opening Group B match of the Senior Men's National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 final round.

The match, held at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad yesterday, saw Tamil Nadu take a commanding two-goal lead in the first half, only for Meghalaya to claw their way back through a stellar performance from Damanbhalang Chyne.

Tamil Nadu struck first through Pandiyan Sinivasan in the 28th minute before Alexander Romario Jesuraj doubled the lead in added time of the first half (45’+2). Trailing 0-2 at halftime, Meghalaya's coach Hering Shangpliang opted for aggressive changes, bringing on Khrawkupar Jana and Fairming Suting, which injected fresh energy into the team.

The strategy paid off as Damanbhalang Chyne netted twice, first in the 50th minute and then in the 69th, leveling the match and igniting hope for a win. Meghalaya pushed for a winner, with Deibormame Tongper replacing Donlad Diengdoh in attack, but neither side could find the decisive goal, and the game ended with both teams sharing a point.

In another Group B encounter earlier in the day, Kerala edged out 2023-24 runners-up Goa 4-3 in a thrilling contest. The group remains wide open with Delhi set to face Odisha later this evening.

With the top four teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals, Meghalaya still have plenty to play for. Their next challenge is a crucial clash against Kerala on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.