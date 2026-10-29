The Meghalaya government has filed a police complaint against a Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) inspector for sealing the lower terminal site of the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project at Lawsohtun, with the Tourism Department maintaining that the premises are government property and no construction has begun.

Tourism Commissioner and Secretary RM Kurbah said on October 28 that an FIR had been lodged at Laban Police Station against the individual who locked the site on Tuesday. No arrest had been made so far, and the police were investigating the matter.

Kurbah said the department was using the site to set up a temporary camp required for preparatory work under the environmental and social safeguards mandated by the New Development Bank, which is funding the project. The camp is intended for soil testing, development of an approach road and ground levelling before construction begins.

She maintained that no construction had started at the lower terminal or the proposed locations of the ropeway's six pillars, rejecting allegations that work had begun before the necessary clearances were obtained.

The department also defended the process followed for awarding the contract and securing the required permissions. According to Kurbah, the work order was issued to the contractor on October 25, 2025, following due procedure.

The contractor obtained a no-objection certificate from the Dorbar Pyllun on May 4, 2026, before applying to the KHADC for a trading licence on May 18. It subsequently sought another NOC from the Syiem of Hima Mylliem on July 16 and received a response on July 28.

The KHADC issued a show-cause notice on August 27, to which the contractor responded. A further NOC was obtained from the Dorbar Myntri of San Kur and 11 Kur of Riat Laban Mylliem on September 28, Kurbah said, adding that the licensing process was ongoing.

Kurbah said the Meghalaya Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation had engaged with the concerned traditional institutions and that consultations with the Dorbars of Raid Laban and the lower terminal area had taken place in 2022, when no objections were raised.

She also said concerns regarding Lum Shyllong and its water catchment had been addressed during a meeting at the State Convention Centre, where the project was explained through a detailed presentation. Lum Shyllong is around 3.15 km from the proposed ropeway site, she added.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) opposing the project met the Syiem of Hima Mylliem on Wednesday, seeking the cancellation of the sanads granted to the headmen who entered into land lease arrangements for the ropeway.