A Khasi-language film from Meghalaya has earned international recognition with its selection for the Main Competition at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) 2025.

Filmmaker Pradip Kurbah announced the achievement on social media, detailing the five-year journey behind "Ha Lyngkha Bneng." The project began gaining momentum in 2020 after selections at the Asian Project Market in Busan and NFDC India Film Bazaar Co-Production Market.

"The journey was not easy. It took two years of filming through different seasons in Sohra, Meghalaya, to truly capture the beauty and spirit of the land and its people," Kurbah noted. "Despite the challenges, we never lost faith in the power of storytelling."

The production team faced significant challenges during the extended filming period but persevered to complete the project. The film represents a milestone for Khasi cinema on the global stage.

The production was made possible through collaboration between several production companies including Hello Meghalaya, Pomus New Horizons, Ka Knup Creatives, and Cat N Mouse Entertainment. Producers include Morjina Kurbah, Jova P. Kurbah, Arpana Kurbah, with Nancy Nisa Beso, Gordon Kharsyiemiong, and Wallam Lyngba serving as co-producers.

The cast features regional talent, including Richard Kharpuri, Helena Duiia, Baia Marbaniang, Albert F Mawrie, and Merlvin Jude Mukhim, among others.

"This recognition is not just for us—it is for Khasi cinema, for our community, and for everyone who believes in the power of regional stories," Kurbah stated.

The Moscow International Film Festival, one of the oldest film festivals in the world, will provide significant international exposure for the Khasi-language production when it screens later this year.