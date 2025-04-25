Pradip Kurbah's Khasi-language film has claimed both the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film and swept the main competition categories at the prestigious Moscow International Film Festival, taking home Best Film and Best Director honours.

The filmmaker expressed his astonishment at the recognition in a heartfelt social media post following the announcement.

"I'm overwhelmed, humbled, and filled with gratitude," Kurbah wrote. "To say this is a dream come true would still fall short of what I feel right now."

The film, which translates to "Those From The Clouds" in English, represents a significant achievement for cinema from Northeast India on the global stage.

Kurbah dedicated the awards to his production team and to Meghalaya itself. "This award isn't mine alone. It belongs to the incredible team behind the film—every actor, technician, and crew member who poured their soul into this journey."

The director emphasised the importance of these accolades for regional storytelling. "This is for Meghalaya—for its people, its stories, and its spirit. Your support of local cinema is what inspires us to dream, to take risks, and to keep telling stories that matter."

Film critics have noted this triple win as an exceptional achievement for an Indian regional-language film at a major international festival.

The Moscow International Film Festival, one of the oldest film showcases in the world, has previously highlighted works from acclaimed directors worldwide, but rarely features films from Northeast India in its prestigious main competition.