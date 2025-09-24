Meghalaya filmmaker's ‘Rimdogittanga’ wins national film award for best Garo feature

President Droupadi Murmu, on September 23, presented the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi, where filmmaker Dominic Megam Sangma’s Rimdogittanga was named Best Garo Film.

Produced by Anna Films, Uncombed Buddha, and Joicy Studio, the feature explores rural life through folklore, fear, and prophecy, seen from the eyes of a 10-year-old boy.

The award carries the Rajat Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh for both director and producer.

The ceremony also honoured actor Mohanlal with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023. President Murmu praised him as an artist who has convincingly portrayed “the softest of emotions and the harshest of realities,” calling him a “Complete Actor.”

Highlighting the growing space for women-centric cinema, the President commended filmmakers whose stories addressed patriarchy, poverty, prejudice, and resilience. She noted the range of narratives, from mothers shaping values to women confronting social stereotypes and inequality.

This year’s awards saw 332 entries in feature films, 115 in non-feature films, along with 27 books and 16 critics’ submissions, underscoring the diversity of Indian cinema.