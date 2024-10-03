Two talented filmmakers from Meghalaya are poised to make their mark on the global stage at the Busan International Film Festival 2024. Simi Khongtiang from Jaintia Hills and Elvachisa Sangma from Tura have been selected to represent the state at one of Asia's most prestigious film events.

"I am beyond thrilled to share that I'll be attending my FIRST EVER International Film Festival - Busan International Film Festival!" Khongtiang told India Today NE. "I cannot wait to explore diverse cinematic experiences and connect with fellow film enthusiasts. But most importantly, I hope to bring back inspiration and insights to make a positive impact on the Jaintia Film Industry."

Sangma, an award-winning filmmaker recognised at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), expressed her gratitude: "I am truly honoured and thrilled to have been selected to attend the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. I'm deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity to experience the best of global cinema and connect with fellow film enthusiasts."

Sangma expressed her gratitude to all those who had supported her throughout her journey, acknowledging that their guidance, encouragement, and belief in her had made it possible. She conveyed her eagerness to explore the festival's diverse offerings, learn from industry experts, and form meaningful connections, noting that the experience would enrich her perspective and inspire her future endeavours.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has enabled filmmakers from all North-Eastern states to participate in the festival. Each state nominated two representatives—one young filmmaker and one awardee from esteemed film festivals. The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) is covering expenses including airfare and accommodation for the delegation.

Fraternity Art Cine Entertainment Shillong praised the initiative as vital for uplifting North-Eastern filmmakers and helping them gain international exposure. The festival, which commenced on October 2 and will run through October 11, in Busan, South Korea, offers a unique platform for showcasing regional talent and fostering creative exchanges.