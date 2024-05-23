The Commissioner and Secretary to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, Vijay Kumar Mantri, on May 22, engaged in extensive discussions with prominent filmmakers from Meghalaya. The meeting aimed to address the challenges faced by the state's film industry and incorporate the filmmakers' concerns into a film policy.

Among the attendees were esteemed directors such as Dominic Sangma, Pradip Kurbah, Commander Shangpliang, Section Syiemlieh, and Simi Khongthiang, the lone woman Jaintia filmmaker, among others present at the meeting.

Speaking to India Today NE, Simi Khongthiang highlighted the pressing need for a dedicated department to oversee filmmaking in the state. “For a long time, there has been no department taking care of filmmaking in our state. So that is the main concern among filmmakers,” she said. Khongthiang also emphasised the importance of establishing more theatres across districts and in Shillong itself.

Moreover, the advent of OTT platforms was a topic of discussion, as the upcoming launch of “Hello Meghalaya” presents new opportunities for filmmakers. “We have proposed to the government that the OTT platform also must be included in the policy and the film culture,” Khongthiang stated, acknowledging the shift in viewing habits post-COVID-19.

Highlighting another crucial point, Khongtiang stated, "One very important thing is that the Commissioner suggested we organise a Film Festival in Meghalaya. We have two associations here - the Meghalaya Filmmakers Association, whose president is Commander Shangpliang, and the Film Association for Cinematic Excellence in Shillong (FACES), of which I am the president. The Commissioner advised us to unite these two associations and collectively organise a Film Festival. So yes, let's hope we can make this Film Festival a reality soon."

Dominic Sangma, another prominent Meghalaya filmmaker, expressed cautious optimism about the meeting's outcome. "Right now, we can't say anything about the outcome because it was a meeting to discuss having a policy in Meghalaya," he said. Sangma highlighted that while the meeting was positive, concrete action is needed to make the policy a reality.

The filmmakers have already drafted a comprehensive policy, incorporating inputs from various stakeholders, including institutions like St. Anthony's College. However, Sangma stressed the need for the policy to be passed as a bill in the legislative assembly to gain validity. "Until and unless they pass the bill, there is no concrete policy yet," he stated.

Despite the uncertainty, the filmmakers were encouraged by the Commissioner's approach and sincerity. "Mr Mantri seems to be quite sincere about the whole thing," Sangma remarked, expressing hope that this meeting would lead to tangible results, unlike previous discussions.

In another development, Dominic Sangma's film "Rapture," which explores the cultural and spiritual realms of the Garo community, has found widespread success in France. Released across more than 50 theatres by Capricci Cinema in collaboration with Anna Films Shillong, "Rapture" has secured a prestigious label from Groupement National des Cinémas de Recherche (GNCR), a collective of arthouse exhibitors in France. The film has also made it to the IMDB's list of Top-10 Indian Films of 2023, ranking ninth with a rating of 6.8.

Sangma expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "It's doing very well. That's something that has never happened like that for independent Garo films. I don't think any independent art house films being released like that in France before." He hopes that this success will encourage young filmmakers to dream big and showcase their deeply rooted stories to the world.