Meghalaya: Finance Minister inaugurates Rs 100 crore Polo Complex as Shillong begins urban shift

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the much-awaited Polo Shopping Complex in Shillong on Thursday, marking a significant step in Meghalaya's urban development ambitions. The Rs 100.33 crore project, built under the Shillong Smart City Mission, aims to revitalise the hill station's commercial heart while boosting economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who welcomed Sitharaman to the inauguration, emphasised the project's broader significance beyond retail. "This is a symbol of the progress, plans, and transformation we have envisioned for Shillong," Sangma said during the ceremony.

The 9,686-square-meter complex represents the first phase of an ambitious redevelopment plan. The second phase, currently under construction, will feature 109 modern retail outlets, a food court, and parking facilities for 86 cars and 50 two-wheelers, including electric vehicle charging stations. The facility will also include a children's gaming zone, 12 escalators, and five lifts.

Environmental sustainability remains a key focus, with the complex incorporating a 75-kilolitre sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting systems, and solar energy generation. Security measures include 110 CCTV cameras and 12 emergency exits, while a Building Management System will ensure efficient operations.

Sangma highlighted his long-standing collaboration with the Finance Minister, noting her support for the Northeast region. "I have been working with our Finance Minister for many years, and she has always been kind and considerate towards Meghalaya and the entire Northeast," he said.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the state has secured significant infrastructure funding through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, with the Finance Minister's backing. A riverfront development project worth over Rs 35 crore has already been sanctioned and is underway as part of the broader urban transformation initiative.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with the distribution of Rs 1 lakh cheques to eight local headmen under the "My City Campaign." These funds will enable dorbar shnongs (local councils) to enhance development in their respective areas, with utilisation certificates to be submitted to the Shillong Municipal Board for transparency.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Health Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang, and other senior state officials.