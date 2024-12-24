Meghalaya ended their Group B campaign in the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 with a 0-0 draw against Odisha in Hyderabad this morning.

Having already qualified for the quarterfinal round after their win against Goa two days ago, Meghalaya coach Hering Shangpliang chose to give match exposure to some of the less utilised players in the squad.

Odisha, though, still wanted a win to improve their chances of making it to the knockout round but were frustrated by a resolute Meghalaya.

As such, second-placed Meghalaya now have 8 points and fourth-placed Odisha 5 but they could both see their positions change depending on the Delhi (6 points) versus Goa (3) match later today. Today's other game will be between leaders Kerala (12) and bottom side Tamil Nadu (2).

Only the Top 4 from each group will progress to the last eight, which will take place after Christmas. Group A's quarterfinalists have already been decided, with West Bengal, Manipur, defending champions Services and Jammu and Kashmir getting through.