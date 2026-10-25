Meghalaya secured second place in the women’s events at the KIO North East Zone Karate Championship 2026, winning 80 medals as the two-day tournament concluded in Shillong.

The hosts claimed 17 gold, 17 silver and 46 bronze medals to finish behind Assam, who topped the women’s standings with 31 gold, 32 silver and 47 bronze medals.

Meghalaya also finished third in the men’s and boys’ division, with 14 gold, 14 silver and 42 bronze medals. Assam dominated the category with 37 gold, 38 silver and 61 bronze medals, while Arunachal Pradesh finished second with 20 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze medals.

With a combined tally of 150 medals, Meghalaya more than doubled its performance from last year’s championship in Itanagar, where the state won 62 medals. The improvement highlighted the efforts of the athletes, coaches and families who supported their preparation.

Athletes from seven states — Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura — competed across two days, with Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh accounting for the bulk of the medals.

The championship was organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA), with support from the state Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, under the aegis of the Karate India Organisation (KIO). More than 900 karatekas and officials participated in the event, hosted at the NEHU Convocation Hall in Shillong.

Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Alertson Nongbri and North Eastern Council Economic Adviser Sherry Lalthangzo visited the venue on Saturday and praised the organisation of the championship.

Nongbri also said he would advocate for karate’s inclusion in the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya is scheduled to host next year.

Winners at the zonal championship will qualify for the KIO Inter-Zonal Karate Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year.

Ahead of the competition, a KIO referee and coaches seminar and examination was held on Thursday, with 21 participants from Meghalaya. The programme was conducted by Premjit Sen, chairman of the KIO Referee Commission.