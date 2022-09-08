The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has lodged an FIR against 18 illegal coal-laden trucks and detected more than 50 trucks transporting illegal coal from Jaintia Hills to Assam.

Wanbun N Dkhar, the General Secretary of HITO informed that with regards to these 18 trucks, an FIR was filed at the Mawryngkneng Police Station. However the FIR was denied in the morning, stating that the latest notification according to the Mining and Geology Department, 'no citizen or NGO can file an FIR against coal transportation in the state'.

“Last night we detected around 50 illegal trucks carrying coal from Jaintia hills to Gauhati. We lodged an FIR against those 18 trucks. Unfortunately, 12 escaped", said Dkhar.

The coal-laden trucks have to shell out Rs 80,000-Rs 1 lakh as fees while passing from Mawryngkneng to Byrnihat. When asked, he said that the payment is allegedly paid to the ‘high-level’ group, informed the HITO leader.

"The Deputy Chief Minister of the State, Prestone Tynsong mentioned that there is no illegal transportation of coal in the state of Meghalaya and also added that if any citizen knows about any illegal transportation of coal, then the existing High Level can come forward" apprised Dkhar.

"This will draw the attention of the government to the existence of a ‘high level’ hand in the coal business," said Dkhar.

The HITO leader informed that the organisation will also submit a memorandum to the president of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ernest Mawrie, on September 8 to demand an enquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

"We will continue with the surprise checks if the government fails to reply to their FIR", he added.