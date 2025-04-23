A devastating fire broke out last night at the SOS Children's Village near Lad Umsaw in Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya, destroying 80 per cent of one residential building before emergency services contained the blaze.

The Fire and Emergency Services responded quickly, successfully preventing the flames from spreading to other structures within the children's home complex. According to officials, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Ri Bhoi Police have stated that the 25-year-old wooden structure appears to have caught fire due to an electrical short circuit. Authorities have found no evidence suggesting foul play in their preliminary investigation.

"Fire has been doused by timely intervention of F&ES," the Ri Bhoi Police announced on their Facebook page, adding "Help Us To Help You!" in their public notice about the incident.

The affected building, constructed primarily of wood and planks, served as one of several homes within the SOS Children's Village, an organisation providing care for children in need.