A fire at a commercial complex inside North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong on October 20 left a sweets outlet gutted and damaged parts of the building, raising concerns over the extent of losses suffered by businesses operating on the premises.

The fire broke out at the Mithaas outlet on the university’s main campus, during the morning business hours. Firefighters were called in to tackle the blaze, which spread through the premises and damaged a section of the complex’s roof.

The cause of the fire remains uncertain. The shop owner suspected a possible LPG-related incident, while people working in nearby establishments reportedly heard loud noises shortly before the flames were noticed. There has been no official confirmation linking the incident to a cylinder explosion.

Employees were preparing the outlet for the day’s sales when the fire was detected. Attempts to contain it with fire extinguishers were unsuccessful, according to accounts from the premises.

The damage extended beyond the sweets shop, as the flames affected the building’s roof and put other commercial establishments housed in the complex at risk. The premises accommodate eateries and several small businesses, including a stationery shop and a barber shop.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The loss suffered by the Mithaas outlet has been provisionally estimated at around Rs 20 lakh, although the total damage to the building and other businesses has not been established.

The exact cause of the fire and the full extent of the losses remain to be determined.