The first-ever Meghalaya Health Summit marked a significant step forward in the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its healthcare ecosystem. Bringing together stakeholders from across the health sector, the summit served as a platform for meaningful dialogue on critical health challenges, emerging technologies, and strategies to improve service delivery, particularly in rural areas.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, addressing the summit, highlighted the state’s commitment to transforming healthcare delivery. “The first-ever Meghalaya Health Summit marked an important milestone in our collective journey toward a healthier Meghalaya,” he wrote on his X handle.

He noted that the sessions shed light on pressing issues like cancer and diabetes, underlining the importance of data-driven research to effectively tackle these health burdens.

A key focus of the summit was expanding collaboration, especially in bridging the divide between healthcare facilities and technological access in underserved regions.

The chief minister also emphasised the state government’s commitment to healthcare over the past seven years, citing Meghalaya’s highest-in-the-country budgetary allocation for the sector as a reflection of its priorities. “Our efforts have been directed towards recruiting and deploying skilled manpower, upgrading health infrastructure, and leveraging technology to build a proactive and responsive healthcare system,” he said.

On the same day, appointment letters were handed over to newly recruited ANM and GNM nurses, who will soon begin serving communities across Meghalaya. The Chief Minister urged them to serve with empathy, integrity, and passion.

Conrad Sangma expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their active participation and commitment to improving health outcomes in the state, calling healthcare “the most vital sector” and expressing optimism about the summit’s long-term impact.