South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak has introduced strict regulations for organising fishing competitions and similar events in the district. The new order mandates obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Taxation department before seeking permission from the District Administration.

The move comes in response to reports of unauthorised fishing competitions and other events being held without proper clearances. These activities are subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the lack of compliance has raised concerns about public safety and the potential loss of government revenue.

Under the new guidelines, events organised without proper permissions will be deemed illegal. The Deputy Commissioner's office will not issue permits unless applicants provide the required NOC from the Taxation department.

Organisers must now submit a comprehensive set of documents along with their applications. These include clearances from the Superintendent of Police, the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (Roads), and relevant local authorities such as Nokmas, Gaonbura, or Sordars.

For fishing competitions specifically, additional requirements apply. If the event is to be held in a private pond, organisers must secure permission from the pond owner. For community fish ponds or lakes, approval from the concerned authority is necessary. Public river events require NOCs from both the local Nokma or Gaonbura and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).