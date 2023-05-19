In a swift turn of events, Meghalaya police have apprehended five individuals within 24 hours in connection with the disturbing incident involving a local cab driver in Khyndailad (Police Bazar) on the evening of May 18. The arrests have prompted the cab driver association to call off their strikes, bringing relief to the affected community.

SP East Khasi Hills, Sylvester Nongtnger, confirmed the arrests and issued a statement acknowledging the collaborative effort between Meghalaya and Assam Police. The five suspects were apprehended in Guwahati with the assistance of the Assam Police.

The incident unfolded when a taxi driver and his friend were brutally assaulted by a group of alleged non-tribals in Khyndailad, resulting in severe injuries. Prompt action was taken, and the victims were rushed to Shillong Civil Hospital on the same evening of May 18 for medical treatment.

Following the arrests of the suspects, the Taxi Drivers Welfare Association has decided to call off their strike. They have expressed their gratitude for the swift action taken by the authorities and have announced the resumption of normal taxi services from May 19 onwards.