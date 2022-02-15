SHILLONG: Five Meghalaya Congress MLAs who recently joined the NPP-led MDA administration in the state have allegedly been 'suspended' by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

According to sources, Meghalaya Congress head Vincent Pala confirmed the news, adding that the 'suspension' will take place "immediately."

Show-cause notices were also filed on the five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, demanding them to explain why they joined the MDA administration in Meghalaya without the AICC's approval.

The five Congress MLAs have indicated that there is "no turning back" on their decision to join the MDA government, stating that they are "committed."

Ampareen Lyngdoh, Mayralborn Syiem, Mohendro Rapsang, Kimfa Marbaniang, and PT Sawkmie are the five Congress MLAs of Meghalaya who have pledged their support to the government.