The five-day autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held from August 23 to 30, Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma informed on July 26.

According to media reports, Sangma said that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) approved the calendar for the session.

Out of the five days scheduled for the Assembly session, three are designated for government business and two for private members' business.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said that five working days were allotted after holding a comparison with last year’s session.

The Assembly Speaker, on the other hand, also stated that the post of Leader of Opposition currently being held by Congress leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh will not change.

Meanwhile, Sangma also revealed that the completion of the new Assembly building has been affected due to the recent controversy surrounding licenses of migrant labourers and stated that the number of workers has come down to 50 from 200.

Acknowledging the delay, Sangma refrained from directly linking it to the pressure groups' actions against migrant labourers, adding that the work will not be completed within the speculated time frame.