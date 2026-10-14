Meghalaya has stepped up efforts to diversify its tourism sector with the launch of a motorcaravan initiative for tourism entrepreneurs, upgraded visitor facilities at Shillong’s Ward’s Lake and the induction of a new tourist bus operated by the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

The initiatives, facilitated by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira, aim to improve tourist amenities, expand travel options and create opportunities for local businesses under the state’s broader tourism development strategy.

A key highlight of the programme was the flag-off of the PRIME Meghalaya Motorcaravan under the Meghalaya Motorcaravan Scheme, a component of the Chief Minister’s ELEVATE Programme. The scheme seeks to encourage tourism entrepreneurship by helping eligible entrepreneurs establish motorcaravan-based travel businesses.

Under the scheme, eligible applicants can receive financial assistance covering 50% of the project cost through upfront capital support and equated monthly instalment (EMI) co-payments. The assistance is intended to reduce the financial burden of setting up such ventures and improve access to credit through participating banks.

The initiative is aimed at tapping the growing demand for adventure, wildlife, pilgrimage and ecotourism. Meghalaya’s forests, waterfalls, riverbanks and scenic landscapes offer opportunities for motorcaravan tourism, which combines transport and accommodation and allows visitors to explore destinations where conventional lodging facilities may be limited.

The government has invited tourism-sector entrepreneurs to apply for support under the scheme, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Ward’s Lake gets upgraded entrance, drinking water facility

The programme also saw the inauguration of an upgraded entrance at Ward’s Lake, one of Shillong’s prominent tourist attractions, along with a sustainable drinking water facility designed to improve visitor amenities.

The drinking water installation uses a moisture-harvesting system to draw water from the surrounding air through a 10-micron aluminium mesh-supported HDPE fabric. The collected water undergoes a multi-stage purification process involving ozonisation, ultraviolet (UV) sterilisation and ultrafiltration (UF) membrane technology.

The facility is intended to provide visitors with access to drinking water while promoting sustainable infrastructure at a major public tourist destination.

The upgrades are part of efforts to improve facilities at established attractions alongside the development of new tourism products. Ward’s Lake remains a key stop for visitors to Shillong, and the improved entrance is expected to enhance access to the site.

New MTDC bus to expand tourist mobility

The induction of a new MTDC tourist bus is another component of the state's efforts to strengthen tourist mobility and provide visitors with more travel options.

The programme also included the inauguration of the Meghalayan Age Pavilion, the allocation of venture spaces to entrepreneurs supported by the PRIME initiative, and the promotion of indigenous fruit wine initiatives.

These measures are intended to connect tourism development with local entrepreneurship and the promotion of Meghalaya’s cultural identity, while creating opportunities for businesses and communities to participate in the tourism economy.

With investments in visitor facilities, sustainable infrastructure and new travel experiences, the state government is seeking to diversify its tourism offerings and expand livelihood opportunities linked to the sector.